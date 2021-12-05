NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island family lost everything in a house fire on Saturday night.

“It’s heartbreaking. It really is heartbreaking,” William Napier said.

Napier was there all day, staring at his North Bellmore home covered in ashes.

“You have bad memories, good memories, but they’re all good now,” Napier said.

Sean Napier said his mom had set up a table and food in the garage to celebrate her birthday with a few friends on Saturday night. The next thing they knew, firefighters were arriving on scene, because the house was fully engulfed in flames.

It’s still unclear how the fire started, but Nassau County police said it’s not considered suspicious.

Nobody was hurt.

“Me and my girlfriend were coming home from dinner, and my uncle gives me a call that said, essentially, my mom is OK, but the house is on fire. I dropped everything and came straight here,” Sean Napier said.

His brother, J.J. Napier, said he was at a friend’s house when he got the call, raced home, and ran down the driveway.

“I’m halfway down the driveway, getting pulled back by the fire department. Instinctively, I thought my mom was still in there,” J.J. Napier said.

J.J. Napier said his mother is fine, adding, “All things considered, she’s holding up. She’s very shaken up from this as anyone else would be, honestly. You never think in a million years it would be me.”

Both Sean and J.J. Napier were living at home, so the whole family of four lost everything.

“I finished wrapping my Christmas presents a few days ago. Figure I’d get it done early. Gone,” J.J. Napier said.

“Boys pictures when they were kids. Baseball memorabilia. Things of that nature. Grade school. Graduation pictures,” William Napier said of items lost, adding, “Yeah, tooth fairy stuff. Yeah, of course, in time I’ll be able to wrap my head around it.”

The family said the blessing is that it was Saturday night because both boys weren’t home and their rooms are on that second floor. Thankfully, everyone is OK. The family said it has been overwhelmed by the support of neighbors and family who have taken them in.

CBS2’s Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.