NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Omicron variant continues to spread, and more cases have been confirmed in Connecticut and New York City.

A Connecticut man in his 60s from Hartford County started developing mild symptoms on Nov. 27 after a family member tested positive. He was fully vaccinated.

His family member had recently traveled to the Anime NYC convention at the Jacob Javits Center.

In New York, there are three new confirmed cases, bringing the total to eight.

The new variant has been found in at least a dozen states. But for now, the Delta strain remains dominant, with new infections nationwide rising 36%.

Hospitalizations are also increasing, with Rhode Island, Connecticut and Delaware among the hardest hit.

COVID VACCINE

“It’s still a large curve going in the wrong direction,” Hays Med Medical Director Dr. Heather Harris said. “I had a patient die today. I recommended the vaccine to him multiple times, and he unfortunately got COVID. He was unvaccinated.”

Nearly one third of the country has yet to get a single dose, as officials brace for a winter surge.

In some places, Omicron is spreading twice as fast as other variants.

Health officials urge people not to panic, and say if you are fully vaccinated, now is the time to get your booster.