NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Omicron variant continues to spread, and more cases have been confirmed in Connecticut and New York City.
A Connecticut man in his 60s from Hartford County started developing mild symptoms on Nov. 27 after a family member tested positive. He was fully vaccinated.READ MORE: First Case Of Omicron Variant Reported In New Jersey
His family member had recently traveled to the Anime NYC convention at the Jacob Javits Center.
In New York, there are three new confirmed cases, bringing the total to eight.
The new variant has been found in at least a dozen states. But for now, the Delta strain remains dominant, with new infections nationwide rising 36%.
Hospitalizations are also increasing, with Rhode Island, Connecticut and Delaware among the hardest hit.READ MORE: Omicron Variant In NYC: Contact Tracing Personnel Working With People Who Tested Positive; Symptoms Described As Mild
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
“It’s still a large curve going in the wrong direction,” Hays Med Medical Director Dr. Heather Harris said. “I had a patient die today. I recommended the vaccine to him multiple times, and he unfortunately got COVID. He was unvaccinated.”
Nearly one third of the country has yet to get a single dose, as officials brace for a winter surge.
In some places, Omicron is spreading twice as fast as other variants.MORE NEWS: 5 Cases Of Omicron Variant Found In New York, Gov. Hochul Says
Health officials urge people not to panic, and say if you are fully vaccinated, now is the time to get your booster.