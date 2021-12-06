NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a bizarre accident on Sunday night in the Bronx as the floor of hair salon collapsed.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Prospect Avenue in the Morrisania section of the borough.
Firefighters said a 15-foot by 15-foot section of the floor collapsed into the basement.
At least three people were taken to the hospital.
There was no immediate word on what caused the collapse.