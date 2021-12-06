CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bronx, Department of Buildings, Local TV, Morrisania

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a bizarre accident on Sunday night in the Bronx as the floor of hair salon collapsed.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Prospect Avenue in the Morrisania section of the borough.

Firefighters said a 15-foot by 15-foot section of the floor collapsed into the basement.

At least three people were taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on what caused the collapse.

