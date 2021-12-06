JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Monday night’s powerful wind gusts caused havoc in Jersey City, pushing a building under construction off of its foundation.
The winds also caused a neighboring home to be evacuated, and damaged The Learning Tree child care center, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.
Thankfully, nobody was injured. City officials said it happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Fisk Street near West Side Avenue. Authorities said the four-story building is under construction and currently not occupied.
But after the partial collapse, the fire department evacuated the neighboring buildings. A fire chief said 10 to 12 residents were displaced, with some being put up in a local hotel.
In addition, the nearby child care center also suffered significant damage.
“The rear end of this building actually blew about five to 10 feet off of its foundation, hit the side of that school, crushed the back set of egress stairs to the back, so that school is gonna be closed tomorrow,” Jersey City Fire Chief Steven McGill said.
CBS2 has learned the property owners are working to get a demolition crew on site to take the building down.
The street will be closed Tuesday in order for city engineers to access the building under construction and neighboring buildings.