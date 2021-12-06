NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Kennedy Center Honors returned to tradition this year.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the event Sunday night in Washington, D.C., marking the first time a president has attended the event since 2016.
Biden held a White House reception for the honorees beforehand.
“Tonight we celebrate that gift and another extraordinary group of artists here in the White House,” he said. “To all the Kennedy Center honorees past and present, thank you for sharing your gifts with the nation and with the world.”
Bette Midler and Berry Gordy are among this year's honorees.
You can watch the ceremony on Dec. 22 right here on CBS2.