NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Former Rep. Max Rose says he’s running again for his old seat.
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis ousted Rose in 2020 in the swing 11th district, which encompasses Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn.
Rose, an army veteran, was only the second Democrat to represent the 11th congressional district in three decades.
"At a moment where the American people are struggling and frankly, exhausted, in the face of extraordinary crises, Republicans in DC have done nothing except lie and divide us; going so far as to tear America apart just to hold onto power. They are the problem, not the American people," Rose said in a statement.