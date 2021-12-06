NYC Vaccine MandateMayor Says Private Companies Must Require Proof Of Vaccination Starting Dec. 27
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The pandemic apparently sent blood pressures soaring.

A new study by the Cleveland Clinic says blood pressure readings of American adults appeared to be significantly higher from April through December of 2020, compared with 2019.

Researchers studied the data of more than 464,000 people over a three year period.

The study says changes in eating habits, increased alcohol consumption, and less physical activity are some of the likely causes.

