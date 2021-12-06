NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The pandemic apparently sent blood pressures soaring.
A new study by the Cleveland Clinic says blood pressure readings of American adults appeared to be significantly higher from April through December of 2020, compared with 2019.READ MORE: NYC Announces First-In-The-Nation Vaccine Mandate For Private Companies
Researchers studied the data of more than 464,000 people over a three year period.READ MORE: Parents On Alert After Student Robbed At Knifepoint In Queens Middle School Bathroom; 'How Does Somebody Get Past Security?'
Web Extra: Read The Study
The study says changes in eating habits, increased alcohol consumption, and less physical activity are some of the likely causes.MORE NEWS: Search Continues For Man Accused Of Stabbing Street Vendor During Robbery In Theater District
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC’S COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home