Today: Mostly cloudy — perhaps a few showers inland — blustery and unseasonably mild with highs in the low 60s… feeling more like April.
Tonight: Gusty with another round of showers this evening. An iso’d t’storm can’t be ruled out along with iso’d wind gusts of 40-50 mph. Skies will clear late this evening with much colder air in place overnight. Temps will fall into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Tomorrow: Not as windy, but much colder. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
Wednesday: Some snow/rain likely. The trend has been less precipitation and faster with this system. The models are putting down, on average, a trace-2″ of snowfall around the area with some mixing or plain rain S&E. That said, this is not looking like a significant event at this time, but certainly needs to be monitored.