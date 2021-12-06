NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are security concerns at a Queens middle school after an armed robbery in a bathroom. The thief, a male in his teens, allegedly snuck into the school and threatened an 11-year-old student with a knife.

Parents dropping their kids off at Robert A. Van Wyck Junior High School on 144th Street were on high alert Monday after the child was robbed at knifepoint, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

“It gives me anxiety, having to drop my son to school and not knowing that he’s safe, that it could’ve happened to him,” said Gina Cepeda.

An email warned parents to be extra cautious after police said the suspect managed to get past school security Wednesday afternoon. Officials also released a sketch of the suspect.

Investigators said he pointed a knife at the student’s chest and demanded money. The student said he didn’t have any, so the suspect grabbed his water bottle and took off, police said.

The student was not physically hurt, but parents were unsure if he’s returned to the school since.

“How does somebody get past security?” Cepeda said.

“I feel like they should do more safety precautions with IDs and stuff, and make sure they know who gets in the building,” said Serenity Everett.

School officials did not say how the suspect got inside the building. A spokesperson for the Department of Education told CBS2 safety agents responded quickly and the department was working with the NYPD to ensure the building’s safety.

“Maybe the system is there, but you have to put in practice properly,” said Ruel Biswas.

Minutes after the school bathroom robbery, according to police, the suspect approached a 51-year-old man on 149th Street and started to argue with him. The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to lunge at the man’s throat. The man told police the suspect slashed at him and cut his jacket. He said the suspect threw a water bottle at him and took off.

Police obtained a surveillance image of the suspect at a deli on Parsons Boulevard. He’s described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 110 pounds.

