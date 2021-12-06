NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search for a man accused of stabbing a street vendor during a weekend robbery in the Theater District continued Monday.
Investigators said a vendor near Broadway and West 50th Street was stabbed in the thigh at around 7 p.m. Sunday.READ MORE: NYC Announces First-In-The-Nation Vaccine Mandate For Private Companies
The suspect, described as a man in his 20s, got away with three handbags.
CBS2 spoke with a nearby worker who described a chaotic scene involving a fight.READ MORE: Parents On Alert After Student Robbed At Knifepoint In Queens Middle School Bathroom; 'How Does Somebody Get Past Security?'
“I see some people run. I see he come back from here, with blood coming from his body, a lot of blood coming, yeah,” witness Khaled Eid said.
The vendor was in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.