WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she will release a list shortly of around 30 hospitals in the state that will need to suspend elective surgeries because of capacity concerns.
Meanwhile, Westchester County has seen its hospitalization numbers more than double over the past few weeks, prompting County Executive George Latimer to issue what he has called a state of emergency.
"The hospitalization number of 84 has come up in the last month. At a month ago, we were at 29 people hospitalized to COVID. Now, we're at 84. That is an increase in the number of people hospitalized," Latimer said.
The Westchester state of emergency declared over the hospitalizations does not include any additional mandates right now.
Instead, Latimer once again encouraged residents to get vaccinated or boosted.
CBS2 will have more on the governor’s list of hospitals as soon as it comes out.