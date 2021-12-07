NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an update on a hit-and-run CBS2 reported on Monday.
A Queens woman is suing Amazon, claiming one of the company’s vans left her injured and without a car.
The incident from October in Far Rockaway was captured on surveillance video.
On Tuesday, Amazon‘s insurer informed the victim’s lawyer that the company will cover all costs associated with the crash, and will set up a rental car for the victim.
The victim previously said she repeatedly asked Amazon to pay for her insurance claim, but wasn’t getting anywhere.