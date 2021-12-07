NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The United States is marking 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Every year, the Intredpid Sea, Air and Space Museum commemorates Pearl Harbor Day with a ceremonial wreath laying honoring those who served and lost their lives in the attack.
Last year, the remembrance was held virtually with a video tribute. It’s back in person this year and will be live streamed at 11 a.m.
Some 2,400 service members and civilians were killed in the attack, and more than 1,100 people were injured.