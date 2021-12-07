Developing StoryAmazon Web Services Suffers Major Outage, Limiting Service At Many Popular Sites
By CBSNewYork Team
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A huge effort to feed New Jersey families is getting a boost right in time for the holidays.

The Meadowlands YMCA in East Rutherford started a weekly food distribution in March 2020, right at the beginning of the pandemic.

Organizers say next month, the YMCA will be classified as a food pantry, which means it will be able to help communities even more.

“With the cost of food skyrocketing, the families need to be fed. And our lines have not gotten any shorter,” President and CEO David Kisselback said. “Today we’re giving out hams, and next week we’re giving out turkeys. Try to make their holidays a little bit better.”

Organizers say they’ve helped more than 100,000 families in Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties through the pandemic.

ARE YOU IN NEED OF FOOD?

