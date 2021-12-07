Today: Not as blustery, but much colder. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
READ MORE: NYC Business Owners Worry Vaccine Mandate Will Keep Tourists With Young Children Away: 'Just Hugely Problematic'
Tonight: Becoming cloudy. A little bit of light snow N&W overnight and towards daybreak. Lows in the 30s.
READ MORE: Biden And Putin Speak Amid Warnings Of A Possible Second Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Tomorrow: Cloudy with light snow and snow showers around the area (mainly N&W) with perhaps a little rain along the coast. A coating-2+” of snow is expected N&W while only up to a coating of snow is possible in and around the city and S&E — if anything at all. That said, this is not looking like a significant event. Outside of all that, it will be another cold one with highs around 40.
MORE NEWS: Rikers Island Federal Monitor Finds 'Conditions Have Progressively And Substantially Worsened'
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and still cold. Highs around 40.