NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters responded to a residential building early Tuesday morning in Newark.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on Fairmount Avenue near South Orange Avenue.

Chopper 2 was over the scene, where the flames ripped through much of the roof.

So far, there’s no word on any injuries, but the Red Cross says it’s assisting eight families.

