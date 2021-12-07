NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters responded to a residential building early Tuesday morning in Newark.
The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on Fairmount Avenue near South Orange Avenue.
Chopper 2 was over the scene, where the flames ripped through much of the roof.
So far, there's no word on any injuries, but the Red Cross says it's assisting eight families.