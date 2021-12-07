NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD continues to search for the gunman who killed a 17-year-old in Harlem.

Police released a photo of the suspect they’re searching for Tuesday, identifying him as Tyler Wise, also known as “Johnny Ringo.”

The victim, 17-year-old Taquan Jones, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest on Oct. 26 near West 132nd Street and Malcolm X Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem.

A day after his death, community members marched through the neighborhood to condemn the gun violence.

“It’s senseless because a child can get killed. Your mother can get killed, because it can be a stray bullet,” resident Ali Rawls told CBS2.

Jones was killed about an hour after classes let out at Harlem Renaissance High School, where he was a senior.

“It was shocking,” one student said. “A moment of silence for him… it was quiet for a minute, and then we resumed our work…. Some people went home. They had the counselors to talk to them if they needed to talk.”

Anyone with information about his suspected killer is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.