NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD continues to search for the gunman who killed a 17-year-old in Harlem.
Police released a photo of the suspect they’re searching for Tuesday, identifying him as Tyler Wise, also known as “Johnny Ringo.”READ MORE: Amazon Web Services Reports Major Outage; Netflix, Venmo, Instacart Among Many Affected Sites
The victim, 17-year-old Taquan Jones, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest on Oct. 26 near West 132nd Street and Malcolm X Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem.
A day after his death, community members marched through the neighborhood to condemn the gun violence.READ MORE: Strong Winds Topple Jersey City Home Under Construction; 'Devastated' Neighbors Left Homeless: 'It's A Disaster Right Now'
“It’s senseless because a child can get killed. Your mother can get killed, because it can be a stray bullet,” resident Ali Rawls told CBS2.
Jones was killed about an hour after classes let out at Harlem Renaissance High School, where he was a senior.
“It was shocking,” one student said. “A moment of silence for him… it was quiet for a minute, and then we resumed our work…. Some people went home. They had the counselors to talk to them if they needed to talk.”MORE NEWS: NYC Business Owners Worry Vaccine Mandate Will Keep Tourists With Young Children Away: 'Just Hugely Problematic'
Anyone with information about his suspected killer is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.