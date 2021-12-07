NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wake is scheduled Tuesday for a probationary firefighter who collapsed during a training exercise and died.
Vincent Malveaux suffered a medical episode last Thursday at the FDNY training academy on Randall’s Island. He died the next day.READ MORE: NYC Business Owners Worry Vaccine Mandate Will Keep Tourists With Young Children Away: 'Just Hugely Problematic'
The medical examiner is working to determine his cause of death.READ MORE: Biden And Putin Speak Amid Warnings Of A Possible Second Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Tuesday’s wake begins at 2 p.m. at the Marine Park Funeral Home in Brooklyn.MORE NEWS: Rikers Island Federal Monitor Finds 'Conditions Have Progressively And Substantially Worsened'
A memorial service is also planned for Wednesday morning in East New York.