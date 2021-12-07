CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wake is scheduled Tuesday for a probationary firefighter who collapsed during a training exercise and died.

Vincent Malveaux suffered a medical episode last Thursday at the FDNY training academy on Randall’s Island. He died the next day.

The medical examiner is working to determine his cause of death.

Tuesday’s wake begins at 2 p.m. at the Marine Park Funeral Home in Brooklyn.

A memorial service is also planned for Wednesday morning in East New York.

