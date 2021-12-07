PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A special screening of the new “West Side Story” movie will be held Tuesday in Paterson, New Jersey.
The cast and crew spent several weeks filming in Paterson during the summer of 2018.READ MORE: Previews Begin For 'MJ The Musical' On Broadway
PHOTOS: ‘West Side Story’ Film Premiere In New York CityREAD MORE: 'Wicked' Cancels Weekend Shows Due To COVID Test Results And Scheduled Absences
The downtown area was transformed to look like New York in the late 1950s.MORE NEWS: President Biden, First Lady Attend Return Of Kennedy Center Honors
Tuesday’s screening will take place 1:30 p.m. at the Fabian Theater on Main Street.