WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County has seen COVID hospitalization numbers more than double over the past few weeks, prompting County Executive George Latimer to issue what he called a state of emergency.
“The hospitalization number of 84 has come up in the last month. At a month ago, we were at 29 people hospitalized to COVID. Now, we’re at 84. That is an increase in the number of people hospitalized,” Latimer said Monday.READ MORE: New Study Shows COVID-19 Pandemic Has Raised People's Blood Pressure
The state of emergency declared over the hospitalizations does not include any additional mandates right now.READ MORE: New York City's New Vaccine Mandate Also Impacts Kids 5-11
Instead, Latimer once again encouraged residents to get vaccinated or boosted.
Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will release a list of around 30 hospitals in the state that will need to suspend elective surgeries because of capacity concerns.MORE NEWS: Connecticut Reports First Confirmed Case Of Omicron Variant
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Dec. 6.