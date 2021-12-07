Developing StoryAmazon Web Services Suffers Major Outage, Limiting Service At Many Popular Sites
By CBSNewYork Team
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)Westchester County has seen COVID hospitalization numbers more than double over the past few weeks, prompting County Executive George Latimer to issue what he called a state of emergency.

“The hospitalization number of 84 has come up in the last month. At a month ago, we were at 29 people hospitalized to COVID. Now, we’re at 84. That is an increase in the number of people hospitalized,” Latimer said Monday.

The state of emergency declared over the hospitalizations does not include any additional mandates right now.

Instead, Latimer once again encouraged residents to get vaccinated or boosted.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will release a list of around 30 hospitals in the state that will need to suspend elective surgeries because of capacity concerns.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Dec. 6.

