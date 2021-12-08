NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Broadway League announced Wednesday that all 41 theaters on the Great White Way will require vaccination for children ages 5-11.

The new policy will take effect Dec. 14 and will mirror the new citywide private-sector vaccine mandate outlined by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Under the new policy, children 5-11 will be admitted when accompanied by a vaccinated adult who can also show proof of at least one dose of an approved vaccine for the child.

“With safety and security top of mind, we continue to stress the unrelenting desire that we have to keep our theatregoers, cast and crew safe. As of Sunday, December 5, we surpassed attendance with over two million theatregoers and completed over 2,000 performances. We believe that our focus on safety has helped us achieve this milestone,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our theatres with their family and friends during this holiday season. There’s no time better than now to celebrate the return to theatre!”

Word of the Broadway League’s move comes as the president of the New York City Hospitality Alliance slammed the new vaccine mandate, calling de Blasio a “Grinch” and saying the policy will keep tourists away.

