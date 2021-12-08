BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A beauty school in New Jersey suddenly closed its doors, leaving dozens of students in limbo.
Several students gathered outside the now-closed Capri Institute in Brick Township.READ MORE: With COVID Numbers Climbing Again Across Tri-State Area, Officials Again Push For People To Get Vaccinated
Students say they were told during class last week by the teachers that they hadn’t been paid and that the school was closing for 30 days.
One of the students says she and others came to the school on Friday to get their records, but they weren’t able to.READ MORE: David Banks To Be Named New York City Schools Chancellor
“We were knocking on the window to try to get our transcripts and our contracts from them in hopes to be able to transfer our hours, and they were ignoring us and then proceeded to call the police,” student Sarah Lavroff said.
The institute’s other locations, including Clifton, have also closed.MORE NEWS: Legislation Calls For Defunding Of Newly Opened Supervised Injection Centers In Manhattan
So far, CBS2 has not received a response from the school.