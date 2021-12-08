NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a suspect accused of robbing the driver of a privately owned bus in Manhattan.
Police say the man grabbed the 59-year-old victim and stole $480 from the driver's side door handle as he got off the bus.
This happened on the morning of Nov. 17th near 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.