NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Grinch set a Christmas tree display on fire overnight in Midtown.
It happened around midnight right outside the News Corporation building at the corner of West 48th Street and Sixth Avenue. The building is home to Fox News channel, The Wall Street Journal and New York Post.READ MORE: Pfizer: COVID Vaccine Booster Appears To Protect Against Omicron Variant
Police said Fox News security saw a 49-year-old man climbing the artificial tree, which was decorated in lights and ornaments for the holidays.READ MORE: NYPD Pulls 2,000 Body Cameras After One Catches Fire
When officers arrived, the man was allegedly running from the scene. Police took him into custody, but have not said if he will face charges.
The man is believed to be emotionally disturbed and appears to have acted alone.MORE NEWS: Funeral Today For Probationary Firefighter Vincent Malveaux
The FDNY put out the flames, and no one was hurt. It’s unclear if an accelerate was used to start the fire.