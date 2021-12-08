BREAKING NEWSDavid Banks To Be Named New York City Schools Chancellor
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced a new program to support mental health for college students.

Appearing at the University of New Haven, the governor announced a $2.3 million grant for colleges and universities to provide additional resources.

“I think what people sometimes need is a trained supervision. Sometimes they need a coach. Sometimes they need a teacher. Sometimes they need a friend, and if I can just urge each and every one of you, be a friend,” Lamont said.

Lamont says the effects of long haul COVID can have a lasting impact on mental health. For more resources, click here.

