NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral service will be held Wednesday in Brooklyn for an FDNY probationary firefighter who collapsed during training and died last week.
Vincent Malveaux suffered a medical episode Thursday at the FDNY training academy on Randall’s Island and died the next day.READ MORE: Pfizer: COVID Vaccine Booster Appears To Protect Against Omicron Variant
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro remembered the 31-year-old at his wake Tuesday at the Marine Park Funeral Home.READ MORE: Man Sets Fire To Christmas Tree Outside Fox News Building In Midtown
“This is certainly heartbreaking for Vincent’s family. It’s heartbreaking for the fire department to lose a young man like this, who served four years with us in EMS,” Nigro said. “He was so well liked and was on his way to a career as a firefighter, which is what he wanted.”MORE NEWS: NYPD Pulls 2,000 Body Cameras After One Catches Fire
Wednesday’s funeral service is set for 11 a.m. at the Christian Cultural Center on Flatlands Avenue in Brooklyn.