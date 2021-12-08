NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has announced the indictment of ten people for a $750,000 identity theft conspiracy.
Alleged ringleader Michael Richards is charged with recruiting multiple U.S. Postal Service mail carriers to steal credit cards from mail they delivered in New York City and Virginia.
Investigators say members of the conspiracy allegedly used online databases to find personal information about the cardholders.
The information was used to activate the cards and buy high-end goods at luxury retailers.