NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A judge has issued a partial temporary restraining order on the East River Park project.
The plan to rebuild the park as a flood barrier has been met with protests and legal challenges.
Part of the park closed Monday for construction to start, but the judge's order on Wednesday forces most of the work to stop for now.
The city has until Dec. 20 to respond.
Some residents have said the park will be ruined by the plan, which calls for tearing it down and raising the entire area.
The city has argued the work needs to be done to protect the area from flooding.