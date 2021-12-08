Today: A little snow shower activity around the area through this evening (especially north) with perhaps a little rain along the coast. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with highs around 40.
Tonight: Leftover light snow/snow showers to the north will wrap up through the evening. When all is said and done, a trace-1″ of snowfall is expected to the north with little or no snowfall elsewhere. Clearing, cold and breezy the remainder of the night with wind chills in the 20s.
Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny and still cold. Highs around 40.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and not quite as cold with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Showers likely and near record warmth. Highs in the 60s.