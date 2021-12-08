NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD body camera caught fire just moments after an officer removed it.
Police say it happened Tuesday after the officer noticed smoke coming from the device.
All officers wearing the same model camera were asked to remove them.
The NYPD is now looking into a potential battery issue involving the Axon AB2 model camera.
About 2,000 out of 23,000 body cameras worn by the NYPD are that particular model.