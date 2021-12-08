NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a suspect they say sexually assaulted and robbed a woman in Murray Hill.
It happened Saturday at 5:40 p.m. at East 40th Street and First Avenue.
Police say the woman was walking and the suspect approached her from behind, covered her mouth, and groped her.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.