NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are seeking the public’s help tracking down a suspected car thief in the Bronx.
Investigators believe 18-year-old Leury Mojica was part of a group that stole nearly a dozen vehicles from gas stations, car washes and parking lots back in March.
In three of the incidents, police said the suspects also assaulted and robbed parking lot attendants.
They made off with 11 stolen vehicles, along with the keys to others, $720 in cash and credit cards.
Police arrested 18-year-old Windelson Montero and 19-year-old Angel Benitez in the robbery spree back in April. They also previously said they were searching for 22-year-old Jose Medina.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.