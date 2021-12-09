NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting in Brooklyn.
Police say shots were fired around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near 80th Street and Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie.
Twenty-eight-year-old Aaron Vincent was shot in the throat and died at a local hospital.
The other two victims, men in their 30s, are expected to survive.
Police believe the victims were targeted.
No arrests have been made.