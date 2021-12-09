NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The union representing New York City’s corrections officers is speaking out against the city’s vaccine mandate.
The Correction Officers' Benevolent Association filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio over his vaccine mandate for city workers.
The union says the mandate comes at a time when they are in a serious staffing crisis and hundreds of correction officers are out on leave without pay.
“Our jails are extremely unsafe and to put hundreds of officers out on leave without pay, it just makes a more unsafe situation, like pouring gasoline on a fire that’s already ignited,” COBA President Benny Boscio said.
The union is calling for the testing option to be restored immediately so that officers can return to work.
The Department of Correction called the 12-hour shifts temporary, explaining they would end when more correction officers get vaccinated.