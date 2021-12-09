STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut could soon have vaccine passports for its residents, similar to the technology being used in New York.
Gov. Ned Lamont says he wants to make the tool available.
The passport lets people show proof of vaccination on their phones.
The governor says some restaurants have been asking for the technology so they can verify diners have been vaccinated. He believes the tool could make people feel more comfortable going out.
"There are a lot of folks like me that would probably prefer going into a store or restaurant where I see they're taking that seriously, but that's still a couple of weeks away," Lamont said.
Doctors hope the technology will improve the vaccination rate.