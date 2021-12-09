NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the gunmen behind a drive-by shooting caught on video in the Bronx.
A 21-year-old man was killed in the shooting, and an 18-year-old woman was injured.
It happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday near East 172nd Street and Townsend Avenue in Mount Eden.
🚨WANTED for a HOMICIDE: On 12/5/21, at 10:16 PM, near E 172 St & Townsend Ave in the Bronx, a black BMW sedan pulled up alongside a parked vehicle. Three suspects then fired several shots at the car, killing one person & injuring another. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or☎️800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ZfIUNlMw2m
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 9, 2021
Surveillance video shows a black BMW pull up beside the victim’s car. One suspect fires out the sunroof, while another shoots from the driver’s side window, and a third gets out of the passenger side and opens fire.
Police said 21-year-old Sergio Jimenez died of a gunshot wound to his head. His female passenger was listed in stable condition after being struck in the hand and back.
Anyone with information about the gunmen is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.