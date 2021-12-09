Breaking NewsJussie Smollett Convicted Of 5 Of 6 Counts Of Orchestrating Fake Hate Crime Against Himself
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released CCTV footage of a wild police pursuit in the Flatiron District that took place back in October.

Police say officers had pulled up next to a BMW that was connected to armed robberies targeting restaurant patrons.

The driver appears to attempt an escape by driving on the sidewalk of East 28th Street. People nearby jumped for cover.

Police say an officer fired three shots, trying to stop the card. The shooting was also caught on police body camera.

The suspect, 19-year-old Wilson Mendez, was arrested with injuries that were not life-threatening, police say.

