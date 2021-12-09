CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Local TV, New York, Sotheby's

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Statues of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are up for auction at Sotheby’s.

The sculptures, which were featured at pop-up exhibits in Flatbush and Union Square, will be sold for charity.

The Floyd statue had to be restored after it was vandalized.

Proceeds will be donated to the We Are Floyd Organization and the Breonna Taylor Foundation.

The online bidding ends on Dec. 17.

