NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York’s Attorney General Letitia James has suspended her campaign for governor.

James announced Thursday she will seek reelection to her current office.

A recent Siena College poll showed Gov. Kathy Hochul had a double-digit lead over James in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

“There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job,” James wrote in a Tweet.

I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do. — Tish James (@TishJames) December 9, 2021

The announcement came as The New York Times reported James’ office wants to subpoena former President Donald Trump in its investigation into alleged fraud within the Trump Organization.

The Attorney General’s Office said it would not comment on the report.

This is breaking news. Stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.