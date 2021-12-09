NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An MTA conductor was punched in the face during a stop at a Bronx subway station.
It happened around midnight at the Whitlock Avenue station in the Foxhurst section.
Investigators say the conductor was making an announcement on a northbound 6 train when the unprovoked attack happened.
The conductor's injuries appear to be minor, and the suspect is under arrest.
“Our concern is foremost for the conductor and his rapid recovery from this outrageous unprovoked attack. What’s just as egregious is that a suspect with a history of predatory behavior wasn’t sufficiently addressed by the justice system and was allowed to continue the violence. Enough,” NYC Transit Interim President Craig Cipriano said in a statement. “Thanks to the NYPD, he was quickly arrested again and now it’s up to prosecutors and courts to do their jobs to end the madness.”