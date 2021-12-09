By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! Yesterday's "novelty" flakes are long gone. Watch out for some isolated slick spots out the door, as well as cold temps. We're in the low 30s around NYC and 20s for the 'burbs.
Today will be a dry, but chilly day again with highs in the low 40s. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds into the afternoon. It stays quiet again for Friday as temps jump closer to 50 degrees.
Saturday is the "peak" of another wild temp swing. A strong system will be working its way through the Great Lakes, sending a warm front through in the early morning. Expect a round of showers, followed by very mild temps… possibly record breaking for the day! We'll climb into the mid and upper 60s before a strong cold front moves through by late afternoon. Some gusty thunderstorms are possible with that.
It’s back to quieter weather for Sunday with temps in the upper 40s. Have a good one!