NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has confirmed 20 cases of the Omicron variant and more are expected, Gov. Kathy Hochul said during her COVID update Thursday.
The latest count showed 13 cases in New York City, three in Suffolk County and one in Westchester County. Three cases were found upstate.READ MORE: Letitia James Suspends Campaign For New York Governor, Turns To Reelection As Attorney General
“At this point, we are prepared to say what we have is community spread. It is not coming from people who have traveled,” Hochul said.
The Omicron variant has been found in more than 25 states and nearly 60 countries, according to Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett.READ MORE: NY Attorney General Letitia James Wants Former President Trump To Testify In Trump Organization Investigation
“We know that in this state there are more undetected Omicron cases, as there are also in the rest of the country,” said Dr. Bassett. “I do want to stress that the uptick that we’re seeing in cases and in hospitalizations reflects the Delta variant. It remains overwhelmingly the dominant strain.”
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Bassett added, “We don’t know yet whether Omicron will outcompete Delta.”MORE NEWS: Mayor-Elect Adams' New Schools Chancellor David Banks Vows Change Is Coming To Dept. Of Ed: 'We're Going To Turn Over The Tables'
Hochul said she will announce new measures Friday “to help fight this impending surge.”