NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is looking to hire more police officers and add more diversity and women to the force.

They want to continue growing the force to best represent the area it serves.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis got an exclusive look at recruitment efforts.

Port Authority Police Department Assistant Chief Gloria Frank oversees the World Trade Center and PATH and is in charge of protecting the countless commuters and visitors passing through.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment, keeping people safe,” she said.

She’s also proud to be one of two first-ever African-American female officers promoted to chief in PAPD history.

“A role model also to all the young female officers growing up that says, hey, you know, growing up in the department, that you too can achieve that rank,” Frank said.

Victoria Lubeck also helped break the glass ceiling there. She is the department’s first female detective lieutenant, now handling internal affairs investigations.

“I feel very blessed and proud and honored to be in this position, and I don’t take it lightly,” she said.

These women are among the 2,300 officers that make up the police department which protects vital transportation facilities from the bus terminal to bridges and tunnels, ports and major airports.

“When folks come into JFK Airport or even Newark International Airport, it may be the first time that they see or confront somebody from the United States. So, seeing a Port Authority police officer of all different races, male, female, it’s very, very important,” said Edward Cetnar, superintendent of police for Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The superintendent of police wants the force to represent the diverse area it serves, ramping up recruitment efforts with the help of Chief Michael Brown.

He says the death of George Floyd and call for police reform pushed the agency to take a close look within.

“The Port Authority wasn’t afraid to say hey, listen, here’s an area we need to improve. Here’s an area that we can make sure that the folks that we’re serving can have a little more faith in their department,” Brown said.

Brown grew up in Brooklyn with no aspirations to become a police officer. He’s among those grateful they gave it a chance.

“Doing this has been one of the greatest, most rewarding things I’ve ever done in my life,” PAPD Lt. Lawanda Irving said.

Hoping others will join them in their efforts to protect and serve New York and New Jersey.

“You have an opportunity … regardless of your background, your upbringing, you know, sex, gender, creed, you know, there’s a place for you here in the Port Authority Police Department,” Brown said.

In order to apply, you must be 20 years old to take the written exam and be ready for a physical performance test.

If you’re interested, the next application period opens in January.

Port Authority police officers start at $44,000 in year one with a salary that can grow as high as $124,000, plus overtime and retirement benefits.

For more information on the job, including how to apply, visit papdrecruit.com.