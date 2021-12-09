WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Some children on Long Island who suffered hardships this year were treated to a shopping spree with their favorite superheroes.

Last year, the Nassau Police “Shop With A Cop” event was canceled due to COVID. This year, the heroes are back and they made big entrances.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, the children erupted in applause, pinching themselves wondering if what they saw was real: Captain America, Black Panther, the Flash, Superman, Batman – and more.

It’s an annual holiday volunteer tradition. Nassau officers trade in their uniforms for superhero costumes for a day with the kids.

“You seem so approachable,” McLogan said to office Donna Lanfranchi, who appeared as Wonder Woman.

“I hope so. As a superhero and a police officer, I hope that that’s how I come across while I’m on duty,” she said.

“We give each kid $150. They go shopping. If they go over, the cop’s got a little extra money in their pocket,” said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Nassau’s police foundation partners with Walmart and Westbury Schools.

“Most of our students are shopping for their family members. They are not here for themselves,” said Beverly Rise-Moskeland, Westbury Schools counselor.

Kids McLogan spoke with said they were shopping for their brother, sister – even a little something for a pet.

“Happy, joyful, thankful that I was one of the students that got chosen,” one said.

“I’m speechless,” another student said.

The children who were chosen experienced tragedy during the year. One lost her mother to COVID. Another lost his home in a house fire.

“This is a time where no one’s in trouble, no one’s in danger, no one’s hurt, and they get to see us as we truly feel, and that is to help and to make people feel safe and happy,” said Sgt. Thomas Iannucci.

Families who are not able to provide what they wanted to this year say they feel blessed, saying thank you “from the bottom of our hearts.”

As Samir Lowe told McLogan: “Merry Christmas, everybody.”