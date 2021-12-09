NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the men seen on video firing guns into the air last month in the Bronx.
It happened around 6:45 a.m. on November 8 on Leland Avenue near Archer Street.READ MORE: New York Has 20 Confirmed Omicron Cases And Counting; New Policies Coming Friday, Gov. Hochul Says
Surveillance video shows three suspects standing in the middle of the one-way street, as a bystander walks by on the sidewalk.
READ MORE: Letitia James Suspends Campaign For New York Governor, Turns To Reelection As Attorney General
The first man points the gun toward the sky and appears to pulls the trigger several times. Then a second man pulls out another gun and does the same.
Police said no injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: NY Attorney General Letitia James Wants Former President Trump To Testify In Trump Organization Investigation
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.