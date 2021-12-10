CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The body of Melissa Molinari, a missing mother from Long Island, was found and her husband has been arrested in the case.

The 38-year-old mother of four was missing for more than two weeks. She was last seen leaving her Centereach home on Nov. 21.

Suffolk County police said Molinari’s body was found Thursday at a forest in Middle Island.

The father of Gabby Petito had posted information on the search to Twitter and asked his followers to help.

Marcello Molinari, 43, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on second degree murder charges.

An autopsy will determine his wife’s cause of death.

