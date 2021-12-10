CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The body of Melissa Molinari, a missing mother from Long Island, was found and her husband has been arrested in the case.
The 38-year-old mother of four was missing for more than two weeks. She was last seen leaving her Centereach home on Nov. 21.
Suffolk County police said Molinari's body was found Thursday at a forest in Middle Island.
The father of Gabby Petito had posted information on the search to Twitter and asked his followers to help.
#twitter, you are all amazing. Thank you for all you do to help. Please help find #MelissaMolinari. Last seen 11/21/2021 at 45 Lilly Ln Centereach, NY. Please help bring her home safe. #MissingPerson #TogetherWeCan #gabbypetito #everybithelps pic.twitter.com/pBuL7KjsMS
— joseph petito (@josephpetito) December 5, 2021
Marcello Molinari, 43, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on second degree murder charges.
An autopsy will determine his wife’s cause of death.