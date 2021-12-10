CRESSKILL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three months after their school was flooded by remnants of Hurricane Ida, parents in a New Jersey town are asking Gov. Phil Murphy to help their children return to in-person learning.
Dozens of parents and students gathered to protest Friday morning outside Murphy’s office in Trenton.READ MORE: 1,000 Cresskill Students Still Learning Remotely Months After Ida Destroyed School
One thousand students from Cresskill middle and high schools are still learning remotely.
The school sustained $20 million in damage from the floods.
Parents say repairs haven’t even started.
“We need the governor to sign a waiver so we can put in motion the money we need to start buying the equipment we need to fix the school,” parent Suzanne Joshi said. “We need our kids to be able to go back to school for even 2022.”MORE NEWS: Cresskill, NJ Middle And High School Students Will Start Year Remotely After Shared Building Suffers Severe Flood Damage
The governor’s office says it continues to work closely with the school district to ensure that students can return to classrooms as quickly as possible.