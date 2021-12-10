NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul will address measures to slow the recent rise of coronavirus cases in New York on Friday.

The daily number of cases reported Thursday was 8,000 more than a month ago. The total includes 20 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, 13 of which are in New York City.

Hochul warned new policies could be implemented in response to the uptick in cases and hospitalization, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

The governor did not specify her plans. But a big question is whether the state will implement policies like showing vaccination status before entering restaurants, which is already in effect the city.

Omicron is spreading through the state via community spread, not travel, which is of major concern, Hochul said.

“This is what keeps me up at night. We continue to see an uptick in hospitalizations,” said Hochul, sounding the alarms with COVID cases on the rise again and a new variant spreading.

“The uptick that we’re seeing in cases and in hospitalizations reflects the Delta variant,” said New York Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett.

Nearly three dozen upstate hospitals have suspended elective surgeries, except in serious cases, under an emergency order from the governor.

Meanwhile, Hochul is requiring 1 million test kits to be distributed across the state, especially to schools.

“I will continue to reserve the right to take other steps if necessary, and the numbers right now are not looking good,” said Hochul.

The latest numbers show:

More than 12,000 positive COVID-19 cases in New York

More than 4,500 in New Jersey

More than 2,600 in Connecticut

National numbers reflect a similar upward trend. New cases increased nearly 42% and reported deaths are up 37% from last week.

“We are still having variants that are being created and it’s largely due to individuals not being vaccinated and basically creating a playground for this virus to continue to mutate,” said Dr. Melissa Dundas of NYU Langone Health.

As holiday gatherings become more frequent, the push for vaccinations grows more urgent.

On Thursday, the FDA authorized Pfizer booster shots for 16-and-17-year-olds amid a recent surge of boosters being administered to adults.

“Those that were initially being exposed was to the Alpha variant which wasn’t wreaking as much havoc within the pediatric population. What we’re starting to see is that the Delta variant is causing more concern for the pediatric population,” said. Dr. Dundas.

According to state officials, only 20% of 5-to-11-year-olds have received a shot as new variants pose an added risk.

Stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates on the governor’s announcement later this morning.