By CBSNewYork Team
SOMERVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a house fire early Friday morning in Somerville, New Jersey.

An initial report said at least one fatality was involved, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported from Chopper 2.

The fire started around 2 a.m. on Eastern Avenue just south of Union Avenue.

There was significant damage to the home. A lower roof was completely burned out and the sides were damaged, as well.

Firefighters remained on the scene after the fire was put out.

