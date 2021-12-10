SOMERVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a house fire early Friday morning in Somerville, New Jersey.
An initial report said at least one fatality was involved, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported from Chopper 2.READ MORE: Gov. Hochul To Announce Measures To Slow Latest Spread Of Coronavirus, Omicron Variant In New York
The fire started around 2 a.m. on Eastern Avenue just south of Union Avenue.READ MORE: Stubborn Blaze Tears Through Brooklyn Heights Building
There was significant damage to the home. A lower roof was completely burned out and the sides were damaged, as well.MORE NEWS: Body Of Missing Long Island Mother Melissa Molinari Found, Husband Arrested
Firefighters remained on the scene after the fire was put out.