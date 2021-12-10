LODI, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A special screening of “West Side Story” was held Friday afternoon for students and supporters of Immaculate Conception High School in Lodi, the alma mater of star Rachel Zegler.
Zegler, a New Jersey native, plays Maria in the re-imagined version of the 1961 film.
She graduated from Immaculate Conception in 2019, and her fans were cheering her movie debut.
“We have alumnae who are just thrilled to see Rachel Zegler on the big screen, so we couldn’t be more proud of her,” said Jessica Cutrona, head of the school.
"I'm incredibly proud of her. I knew her even from when she was doing shows with my older sister, and I remember always being just very impressed," senior Samantha DeFrancesco said.
The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and is now playing in movie theaters across the country.